Biffy Clyro premieres video for 'Futique' track 'Hunting Season'

Biffy Clyro has premiered the video for "Hunting Season," a track off the band's upcoming album, Futique.

The clip does not feature any hunting, but instead finds the "Many of Horror" trio rocking out in a room together covered in sheets. We also get a few first-person point-of-view shots of each member as they play their respective instruments.

You can watch the "Hunting Season" video on YouTube.

Futique, the follow-up to 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After, drops Sept. 26. It also includes the single "A Little Love."

