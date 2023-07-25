Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard shares new song, "The Looming"

Roadrunner Records; Artwork by Daniel P. Carter

By Josh Johnson

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard has premiered a new song called "The Looming."

The track is included on ESB's upcoming debut album, Rivers of Heresy. You can listen to "The Looming" now via digital outlets.

"The Looming" follows previously released songs "Harvest" and "Stutter." Rivers of Heresy will arrive in full on September 1.

Empire State Bastard is spearheaded by Biffy frontman Simon Neil and touring member Mike Vennart. The group also features founding Slayer member Dave Lombardo on drums.

Along with the new song, Empire State Bastard has announced the band's first U.S. performance, taking place September 17 at Chicago's Riot Fest. They're also playing a show in New York City on September 20.

(Video contains uncensored profanity) 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

