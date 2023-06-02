Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard shares new song, "Stutter"

Roadrunner Records; Artwork by Daniel P. Carter

By Josh Johnson

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard has shared a new song called "Stutter."

The track will appear on the upcoming ESB debut album, Rivers of Heresy, alongside the previously released single "Harvest."

You can listen to "Stutter" now via digital outlets.

Empire State Bastard features Biffy frontman Simon Neil and touring guitarist Mike Vennart, along with ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

“Lyrically, it's as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written," Neil says of the project.

Rivers of Heresy drops September 1. Here's the track list:

"Harvest"
"Blusher"
"Moi?"
"Tired, Aye?"
"Sons and Daughters"
"Stutter"
"Palms of Hands"
"Dusty"
"Sold!"
"The Looming"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!