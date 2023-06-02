Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard shares new song, "Stutter"

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard has shared a new song called "Stutter."

The track will appear on the upcoming ESB debut album, Rivers of Heresy, alongside the previously released single "Harvest."

You can listen to "Stutter" now via digital outlets.

Empire State Bastard features Biffy frontman Simon Neil and touring guitarist Mike Vennart, along with ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

“Lyrically, it's as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written," Neil says of the project.

Rivers of Heresy drops September 1. Here's the track list:

"Harvest"

"Blusher"

"Moi?"

"Tired, Aye?"

"Sons and Daughters"

"Stutter"

"Palms of Hands"

"Dusty"

"Sold!"

"The Looming"

