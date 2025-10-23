Biffy Clyro announces intimate US tour

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro headlines the Main stage during day two of TRNSMT Festival 2025 at Glasgow Green on July 12, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Biffy Clyro has announced a run of intimate U.S. tour dates, beginning Dec. 2 in Los Angeles. The shows will be held in smaller rooms than what the Scottish rockers usually play stateside, let alone compared to the arenas they headline across the pond.

"I feel really lucky that we've made a lot of good friends and fans over the years, and the people that listen to our band over here I feel really get it," frontman Simon Neil tells ABC Audio.

In addition to sweating in clubs with their most passionate American fans, the upcoming U.S. shows will celebrate Biffy Clyro's new album, Futique, which was released in September.

"Even on our 10th record we're still looking forward, we still think that this next record is the best thing we're ever gonna do," Neil says.

Tickets to the tour are on presale now and will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. If you miss out on tickets, don't worry — more Biffy Clyro U.S. plans are in the works.

"We're currently putting together a really long tour for springtime next year just before summer," Neil says. "So we'll be playing plenty of shows over here."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BiffyClyro.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.