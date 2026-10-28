The best and worst cities for women in tech

SmartAsset reports that San Jose ranks as the best U.S. city for women in tech, while Bakersfield has the largest pay disparity.

Women remain underrepresented in the tech sector. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, women make up "nearly half of the total U.S. workforce … [but] just 22.6% of the high tech workforce." Opportunities for women in tech can vary considerably by location, and these differences shape access to jobs, career advancement and earning potential. In some places, women account for a larger share of tech workers, face narrower pay gaps and enjoy a stronger local labor market. In others, they may encounter a more challenging career environment.

SmartAsset evaluated data for 50 of the largest U.S. cities, assigning each a composite score based on four metrics: the pay gap between women and men in tech; women's share of all tech workers; tech employment concentration, or tech workers as a share of the local workforce; and median earnings for women tech workers, adjusted for regional price differences. (The earnings adjustment accounts for local purchasing power, making salaries in higher- and lower-cost cities more comparable.)

Key Findings

San Jose is the No. 1 city for women in tech. More than 1 in 10 workers in San Jose are employed in the tech sector. Of these workers, 27.2% are women, earning an estimated median income of $167,223, or $143,918 after adjusting for regional price differences. However, despite ranking No. 1 overall, women tech workers in San Jose earn 80.5% of what men earn.

More than 1 in 10 workers in San Jose are employed in the tech sector. Of these workers, 27.2% are women, earning an estimated median income of $167,223, or $143,918 after adjusting for regional price differences. However, despite ranking No. 1 overall, women tech workers in San Jose earn 80.5% of what men earn. Detroit has the largest share of women in tech. Nearly 4 in 10 tech workers in Detroit, or 39.7%, are women, the greatest share in the study.

Nearly 4 in 10 tech workers in Detroit, or 39.7%, are women, the greatest share in the study. This southern city is the top-ranking location outside the West Coast. Atlanta, home to Calendly, Cox Enterprises and Equifax, ranks No. 4 overall. Approximately 6.5% of Atlanta's labor force works in tech. Women make up 28.8% of those workers, and women's median earnings equal 87.5% of men's earnings.

Bakersfield has the largest pay disparity. Bakersfield, California, is not widely known as a tech hub, and just 1.9% of its workforce is employed in tech. Those jobs are concentrated in local IT firms and in technology roles at non-tech companies. Women tech workers there earn 65.5% as much as men, the largest pay disparity in the study. In Bakersfield, the sample of women in tech is relatively small, so pay comparisons may be less precise than in other markets.

Table listing the top 25 best and worst cities for women in tech. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Cities Ranked

1. San Jose, California

Women tech workers: 15,642

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 27.2%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $143,918

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $167,223

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 80.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 10.5%

2. Seattle, Washington

Women tech workers: 16,269

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.8%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $130,187

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $152,241

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 81%

Tech workforce concentration: 13.4%

3. San Francisco, California

Women tech workers: 12,743

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.4%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $135,887

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $165,312

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 79.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 9.9%

4. Atlanta, Georgia

Women tech workers: 5,532

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 28.8%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $99,337

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $104,589

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 87.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 6.5%

5. Baltimore, Maryland

Women tech workers: 4,444

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 34.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $96,056

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $105,610

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 92.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.3%

6. Austin, Texas

Women tech workers: 12,379

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 22.9%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $99,496

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $102,670

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 80%

Tech workforce concentration: 8.7%

7. Oakland, California

Women tech workers: 3,201

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $114,171

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $138,893

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 74.3%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.9%

8. Portland, Oregon

Women tech workers: 4,729

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.9%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $100,266

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $111,224

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 89.8%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.9%

9. Boston, Massachusetts

Women tech workers: 6,333

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 31.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $94,828

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $108,032

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 83.9%

Tech workforce concentration: 5%

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Women tech workers: 3,284

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 22.4%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $95,546

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $105,386

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 93.8%

Tech workforce concentration: 5.6%

11. San Diego, California

Women tech workers: 11,483

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.1%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $99,407

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $117,036

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 82.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 6%

12. Chicago, Illinois

Women tech workers: 17,940

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $97,876

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $106,693

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 90.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.5%

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

Women tech workers: 8,159

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 28.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $91,689

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $93,921

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 82.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 5.4%

14. Memphis, Tennessee

Women tech workers: 1,950

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 33.2%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $84,718

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $82,173

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 101.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 1.9%

15. Houston, Texas

Women tech workers: 9,456

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $97,089

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $100,762

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 93%

Tech workforce concentration: 3%

16. Denver, Colorado

Women tech workers: 6,759

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26.8%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $90,738

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $101,000

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 82.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 5.6%

17. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Women tech workers: 2,459

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 23%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $97,662

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $98,188

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 92.1%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.6%

18. New York, New York

Women tech workers: 43,595

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26.5%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $96,782

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $114,634

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 86.3%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.7%

19. Columbus, Ohio

Women tech workers: 6,298

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $87,247

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $87,646

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 91.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 5%

20. Louisville, Kentucky

Women tech workers: 2,740

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 31.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $87,750

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $85,940

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 91.8%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.6%

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

Women tech workers: 4,169

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $89,325

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $92,261

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 79.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 6%

22. Miami, Florida

Women tech workers: 1,385

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $88,650

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $106,486

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 101.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 2%

23. Tampa, Florida

Women tech workers: 2,485

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $89,792

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $95,325

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 84.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.4%

24. Long Beach, California

Women tech workers: 1,946

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 27.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $84,787

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $101,320

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 97.1%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.8%

25. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Women tech workers: 2,990

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 19.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $93,558

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $99,142

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 82.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 5.8%

26. Fort Worth, Texas

Women tech workers: 4,622

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 28.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $87,174

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $94,564

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 89.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.2%

27. Indianapolis, Indiana

Women tech workers: 4,200

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 27.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $83,762

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $84,345

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 94.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.3%

28. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Women tech workers: 3,094

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 28%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $86,670

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $89,321

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 82.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.4%

29. Kansas City, Kansas

Women tech workers: 3,234

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 27.1%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $83,481

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $81,293

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 84.8%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.2%

30. Sacramento, California

Women tech workers: 4,332

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 35.4%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $73,005

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $81,943

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 80.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.4%

31. Tucson, Arizona

Women tech workers: 2,038

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.5%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $83,121

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $84,750

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 93.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.9%

32. Dallas, Texas

Women tech workers: 6,478

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.5%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $83,245

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $90,301

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 87.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.6%

33. Nashville, Tennessee

Women tech workers: 4,244

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $82,874

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $84,011

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 83%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.1%

34. Los Angeles, California

Women tech workers: 14,663

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 26.4%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $87,513

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $104,578

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 83.4%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.6%

35. Jacksonville, Florida

Women tech workers: 5,749

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 29%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $78,578

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $82,258

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 79.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.9%

36. Phoenix, Arizona

Women tech workers: 8,129

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $82,495

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $89,685

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 83.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.8%

37. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Women tech workers: 7,629

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 27.3%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $79,016

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $85,268

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 84.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.4%

38. Arlington, Texas

Women tech workers: 2,110

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 29.9%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $76,319

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $82,788

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 83.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.2%

39. Wichita, Kansas

Women tech workers: 1,183

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $83,970

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $78,591

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 88%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.3%

40. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Women tech workers: 2,780

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.2%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $81,087

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $77,140

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 85%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.1%

41. Omaha, Nebraska

Women tech workers: 2,766

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.2%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $81,323

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $78,651

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 77.1%

Tech workforce concentration: 4.3%

42. San Antonio, Texas

Women tech workers: 5,367

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 23%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $81,066

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $80,794

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 84.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 3%

43. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Women tech workers: 1,771

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 25%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $76,034

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $77,556

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 89.9%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.5%

44. Detroit, Michigan

Women tech workers: 1,807

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 39.7%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $64,876

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $68,469

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 79.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 1.7%

45. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Women tech workers: 1,400

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 24.8%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $76,594

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $71,904

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 81.6%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.7%

46. Fresno, California

Women tech workers: 1,321

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 28.2%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $70,433

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $75,713

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 87.2%

Tech workforce concentration: 1.8%

47. Las Vegas, Nevada

Women tech workers: 1,879

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 22.5%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $77,138

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $81,343

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 74%

Tech workforce concentration: 2.5%

48. Mesa, Arizona

Women tech workers: 2,276

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 21.9%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $70,288

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $76,414

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 72.3%

Tech workforce concentration: 3.9%

49. El Paso, Texas

Women tech workers: 1,291

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 20.5%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $68,488

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $64,797

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 76.7%

Tech workforce concentration: 1.9%

50. Bakersfield, California

Women tech workers: 849

Women tech workers, share of tech workforce: 23.6%

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (adjusted): $66,970

Women tech workers' estimated median earnings (unadjusted): $71,093

Women tech workers' earnings as a share of men's: 65.5%

Tech workforce concentration: 1.9%

Methodology

U.S. Census Bureau 2024 American Community Survey five-year estimates, representing survey data collected from 2020 through 2024, were analyzed for 50 of the largest U.S. cities by population. The analysis defined tech workers as city residents employed in computer and mathematical occupations. Each city received a composite score based on four weighted metrics: women’s median earnings as a percentage of men’s median earnings in tech; women’s share of all tech workers; tech employment concentration, calculated as tech workers’ share of the local population aged 16 and older employed or looking for work; and women tech workers’ median earnings, updated with a national wage index and adjusted for regional price differences.

For purposes of this study, workforce is synonymous with labor force. ACS earnings are reported in 2024 dollars. For comparability, each city’s median was updated to June 2026 using the national Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Cost Index for private-industry wages and salaries. The same factor was applied to every city. Those figures were then adjusted using the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ all-items regional price parity for the metropolitan area containing each city. The updated amounts are not observed 2026 salaries, and ACS estimates may be subject to sampling and nonsampling error, particularly where occupational sample sizes are small. Rank differences should therefore be interpreted as directional rather than as evidence that similarly ranked cities are statistically distinguishable from one another. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.