Best public middle schools in the Tallahassee metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from Niche. (PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock/PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#10. Tallahassee School of Math & Science

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 589 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#9. Crossroad Academy

- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 536 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Raa Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 871 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#7. Wakulla Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 505 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. Swift Creek Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 781 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. School of Arts and Sciences at The Centre

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 448 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#4. William J. Montford III Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 934 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#3. The School of Arts & Sciences

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 462 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. Deerlake Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 879 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#1. Florida State University School

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,871 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!