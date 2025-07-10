Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Miami metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Iprep North

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 513 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,371 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,841 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 926 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,153 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Young Women's Preparatory Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Spanish River Community High School

- School grades: PK, 6-12

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Mast Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. iPrep Academy

- School grades: PK, K-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+