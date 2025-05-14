Best public high schools in the Tallahassee metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#21. Heritage Trails Community School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 12 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Turning Point

- Location: Jefferson County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 15 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#19. Gadsden Central Academy

- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 21 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Second Chance at Ghazvini Learning Center

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 39 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#17. Wakulla Institute

- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 65 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#16. Gretchen Everhart School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 105 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#15. PACE Center for Girls - Tallahassee

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 64 (64:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D-

#14. Carter Parramore Academy

- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 43 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D-

#13. Success Academy at Ghazvini Learning Center

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 226 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D+

#12. Jefferson County Schools K-12

- Location: Jefferson County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 715 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C

#11. Gadsden County High School

- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,006 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#10. Florida A&M University Developmental Research School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 621 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#9. Amos P. Godby High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,444 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#8. Wakulla High School

- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,418 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#7. Crossroad Academy

- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 553 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#6. James Rickards High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,581 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#5. SAIL High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 384 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#4. Lincoln High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,861 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Leon High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,935 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Lawton Chiles High School

- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,900 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Florida State University School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,875 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

