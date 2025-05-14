Best public high schools in the Jacksonville metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Yulee High School

- Location: Nassau County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,407 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#24. Duval Charter School at Baymeadows K-12

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 631 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Blind High School (Fsdb)

- Location: St Augustine, FL
- Enrollment: 100 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#22. St. Augustine High School

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,784 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Clay High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,666 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#20. Middleburg High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,852 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#19. Orange Park High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,810 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#18. St Johns Classical Academy

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 845 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#17. Duncan U. Fletcher High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,067 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#16. Mandarin High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,405 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Samuel W. Wolfson High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 922 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#14. Atlantic Coast High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,537 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

maroke // Shutterstock

#13. Oakleaf High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,371 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#12. Ridgeview High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,828 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Fernandina Beach High School

- Location: Nassau County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,025 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Allen D. Nease Senior High School

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,214 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#9. Creekside High School

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,455 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#8. Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,068 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#7. Bartram Trail High School

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,493 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. River City Science Academy Middle - High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 979 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#5. Fleming Island High School

- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,889 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Darnell Cookman Middle/High School

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,003 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

maroke // Shutterstock

#3. Ponte Vedra High School

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,928 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#2. Paxon School for Advanced Studies

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,270 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Stanton College Preparatory

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,363 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

