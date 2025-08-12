Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tampa metro area using data from Niche.

#25. Clearwater Academy International

- Location: Clearwater, FL

- Enrollment: 324 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Land O' Lakes Christian School

- Location: Land O'lakes, FL

- Enrollment: 434 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Geneva Classical Academy

- Location: Lakeland, FL

- Enrollment: 199 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Faith Outreach Academy

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 144 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Wider Horizons School

- Location: Spring Hill, FL

- Enrollment: 155 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Victory Christian Academy

- Location: Lakeland, FL

- Enrollment: 591 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Keswick Christian School

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 761 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Odessa Christian School

- Location: Odessa, FL

- Enrollment: 50 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Lakeland Christian School

- Location: Lakeland, FL

- Enrollment: 1,138 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Indian Rocks Christian School - Largo

- Location: Largo, FL

- Enrollment: 1,251 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Northside Christian School

- Location: St Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 918 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Hope Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 67 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Canterbury School of Florida

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 453 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Seffner Christian Academy

- Location: Seffner, FL

- Enrollment: 774 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Admiral Farragut Academy

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 541 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Bayshore Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 287 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Lee Academy for Gifted Education

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 59 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. American Youth Academy

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,203 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Academy of the Holy Names

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 994 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Cambridge Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 982 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Academy at the Lakes

- Location: Land O Lakes, FL

- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Universal Academy of Florida

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 832 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Shorecrest Preparatory School

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 1,021 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Carrollwood Day School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,257 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Berkeley Preparatory School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,460 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+