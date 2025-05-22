Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#19. Acts Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 14 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Lighthouse Christian Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 20 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#17. Monticello Christian Academy

- Location: Monticello, FL

- Enrollment: 34 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#16. TREE OF LIFE TALLAHASSEE

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 37 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#15. The Learning Center

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 43 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#14. Betton Hills School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 44 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#13. Rose Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 49 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#12. Hlc Leadership Academy

- Location: Havana, FL

- Enrollment: 60 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#11. Capital Preparatory

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 79 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#10. Franklin Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 44 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

#9. Aucilla Christian Academy

- Location: Monticello, FL

- Enrollment: 362 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#8. Wakulla Christian School

- Location: Crawfordville, FL

- Enrollment: 219 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#7. Tallavana Christian School

- Location: Havana, FL

- Enrollment: 168 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#6. John Paul II Catholic High School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 200 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#5. Community Christian School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 423 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#4. North Florida Christian School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 497 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#3. Robert F. Munroe Day School

- Location: Havana, FL

- Enrollment: 609 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Community Leadership Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 297 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Maclay School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 1,130 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+