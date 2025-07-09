Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Miami Beach
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 81,319
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#11. Highland Beach
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,264
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#10. Aventura
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 39,372
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#9. Boca Raton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 98,833
Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock
#8. Key Biscayne
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,560
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#7. Miami Shores
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 11,627
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#6. Cooper City
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 34,166
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. Parkland
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 35,799
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Weston
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 67,952
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#3. Palmetto Bay
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,247
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#2. Pinecrest
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 18,138
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Coral Gables
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 49,243