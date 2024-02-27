Best Friends Forever, Sad Summer Festival announce lineups

A pair of emo-themed music festivals have announced their lineups for 2024.

The inaugural Best Friends Forever takes place October 11-13 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by Sunny Day Real Estate, Bright Eyes and Cap'n Jazz. The bill also includes The Jesus Lizard, The Dismemberment Plan, American Football and Pinback.

Meanwhile, the touring Sad Summer Festival will run from July 12 in Sacramento, California, to August 9 in Columbia, Maryland. The lineup includes headliners Mayday Parade and The Maine, as well as The Wonder Years, We the Kings and Real Friends.

For more info on each festival, visit BestFriendsForeverFest.com and SadSummerFest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.