Best fantasy performances in Miami Dolphins history

Stacker compiled a list of the best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history (kovop // Shutterstock/kovop // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Miami Dolphins history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Chad Henne, September 12, 2011
- Stats: 416 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 59 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: MIA vs NWE, 24-38 Loss
- Fantasy points: 34.54

#4. David Woodley, November 9, 1980
- Stats: 161 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 51 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: MIA vs RAM, 35-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.54

#3. Dan Marino, September 4, 1994
- Stats: 473 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions
- Game: MIA vs NWE, 39-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.72

#2. Dan Marino, September 21, 1986
- Stats: 448 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions
- Game: MIA vs NYJ, 45-51 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 37.92

#1. Tua Tagovailoa, September 18, 2022
- Stats: 469 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions
- Game: MIA vs BAL, 42-38 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.86

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Mercury Morris, September 30, 1973
- Stats: 197 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: MIA vs NWE, 44-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.7

#4. Raheem Mostert, September 24, 2023
- Stats: 82 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 60 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: MIA vs DEN, 70-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.2

#3. Ronnie Brown, September 21, 2008
- Stats: 113 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs
- Game: MIA vs NWE, 38-13 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.96

#2. Ronnie Brown, September 23, 2007
- Stats: 112 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 99 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: MIA vs NYJ, 28-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 41.1

#1. De'Von Achane, September 24, 2023
- Stats: 203 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 30 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs
- Game: MIA vs DEN, 70-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 47.3

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Mark Duper, December 20, 1987
- Stats: 170 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: MIA vs WAS, 23-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.0

#4. Freddie Solomon, December 5, 1976
- Stats: 114 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions
- Game: MIA vs BUF, 45-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.3

#3. Paul Warfield, November 14, 1971
- Stats: 158 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions
- Game: MIA vs PIT, 24-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.4

#2. Mark Ingram, November 27, 1994
- Stats: 117 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: MIA vs NYJ, 28-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.7

#1. Irving Fryar, September 4, 1994
- Stats: 211 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: MIA vs NWE, 39-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.1

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