Best fantasy performances in Jacksonville Jaguars history

Stacker compiled a list of the best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history (kovop // Shutterstock/kovop // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Jacksonville Jaguars history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Mark Brunell, September 22, 1996
- Stats: 432 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 24 Rushing Yards
- Game: JAX vs NWE, 25-28 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 31.68

#4. Trevor Lawrence, November 19, 2023
- Stats: 262 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 17 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: JAX vs TEN, 34-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 32.18

#3. Blake Bortles, September 16, 2018
- Stats: 376 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 35 Rushing Yards
- Game: JAX vs NWE, 31-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 32.54

#2. Trevor Lawrence, December 11, 2022
- Stats: 368 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: JAX vs TEN, 36-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 33.42

#1. Trevor Lawrence, December 14, 2025
- Stats: 330 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 51 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: JAX vs NYJ, 48-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 44.3

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Fred Taylor, December 3, 2000
- Stats: 181 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: JAX vs CLE, 48-0 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.7

#4. Fred Taylor, November 15, 1998
- Stats: 128 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 68 Receiving Yards
- Game: JAX vs TAM, 29-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.6

#3. Maurice Jones-Drew, December 11, 2011
- Stats: 85 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 51 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs
- Game: JAX vs TAM, 41-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.6

#2. James Stewart, October 12, 1997
- Stats: 102 Rushing Yards, 5 Rushing TDs
- Game: JAX vs PHI, 38-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.9

#1. Fred Taylor, November 19, 2000
- Stats: 234 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 14 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: JAX vs PIT, 34-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 48.8

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#4. Zay Jones, December 18, 2022
- Stats: 109 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: JAX vs DAL, 40-34 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 28.9

#3. Justin Blackmon, November 18, 2012
- Stats: 236 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: JAX vs HOU, 37-43 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 29.6

#2. Allen Robinson, December 6, 2015
- Stats: 153 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: JAX vs TEN, 39-42 Loss
- Fantasy points: 33.3

#1. Jimmy Smith, September 10, 2000
- Stats: 291 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 21 Targets
- Game: JAX vs BAL, 36-39 Loss
- Fantasy points: 47.1

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