Best fantasy performances in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

Stacker compiled a list of the best fantasy performances in Atlanta Falcons history (zimmytws // Shutterstock/zimmytws // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Jameis Winston, December 8, 2019
- Stats: 456 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: TAM vs IND, 38-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 34.74

#4. Tom Brady, October 25, 2020
- Stats: 369 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: TAM vs LVR, 45-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.86

#3. Tom Brady, January 1, 2023
- Stats: 432 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: TAM vs CAR, 30-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.68

#2. Tom Brady, October 10, 2021
- Stats: 411 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 13 Rushing Yards
- Game: TAM vs MIA, 45-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.74

#1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, September 9, 2018
- Stats: 417 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 36 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: TAM vs NOR, 48-40 Win
- Fantasy points: 42.28

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Reggie Cobb, November 10, 1991
- Stats: 139 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 27 Receiving Yards
- Game: TAM vs DET, 30-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 34.6

#4. Bobby Rainey, November 17, 2013
- Stats: 163 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: TAM vs ATL, 41-28 Win
- Fantasy points: 34.7

#3. Leonard Fournette, November 28, 2021
- Stats: 100 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: TAM vs IND, 38-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.1

#2. Warrick Dunn, December 18, 2000
- Stats: 145 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 53 Receiving Yards
- Game: TAM vs STL, 38-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.8

#1. Doug Martin, November 4, 2012
- Stats: 251 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 21 Receiving Yards
- Game: TAM vs OAK, 42-32 Win
- Fantasy points: 51.2

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Antonio Bryant, December 8, 2008
- Stats: 200 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: TAM vs CAR, 23-38 Loss
- Fantasy points: 32.0

#4. Mike Evans, November 16, 2014
- Stats: 209 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: TAM vs WAS, 27-7 Win
- Fantasy points: 32.9

#3. Jimmie Giles, October 20, 1985
- Stats: 116 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 11 Targets
- Game: TAM vs MIA, 38-41 Loss
- Fantasy points: 35.6

#2. Mike Evans, September 22, 2019
- Stats: 190 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: TAM vs NYG, 31-32 Loss
- Fantasy points: 37.0

#1. Mike Evans, January 1, 2023
- Stats: 207 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: TAM vs CAR, 30-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.7

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!