Ben Folds bringing back Paper Airplane Request tour

Ben Folds Performs In Sydney Don Arnold/WireImage (Don Arnold/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

If there's a Ben Folds song you've always wanted to hear live and you can make a decent paper airplane, then do we have the tour for you.

The "Brick" singer has announced the return of his Paper Airplane Request tour, during which attendees can submit their song requests on paper airplanes thrown onto the stage. The outing will run from May 30 in Charleston, South Carolina, to August 6 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

"The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts," Folds says. "It's the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BenFolds.com.

