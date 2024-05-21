Beck playing orchestral concert at NYC's Carnegie Hall

The Art Of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala - Gala Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elys)

By Josh Johnson

Beck must've had a lot of practice, because he's headed to Carnegie Hall.

The "Loser" artist has announced a concert taking place at the famed New York City venue's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. He'll be performing alongside the local Orchestra of St. Luke's.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

The NYC show is the final date on Beck's summer orchestral tour, which launches July 3 in Seattle. The performances will feature "unique symphonic arrangements" of songs from Beck albums including Odelay, Mutations, Sea Change and Morning Phase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!