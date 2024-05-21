Beck playing orchestral concert at NYC's Carnegie Hall

The Art Of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala - Gala Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elys)

Beck must've had a lot of practice, because he's headed to Carnegie Hall.

The "Loser" artist has announced a concert taking place at the famed New York City venue's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. He'll be performing alongside the local Orchestra of St. Luke's.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

The NYC show is the final date on Beck's summer orchestral tour, which launches July 3 in Seattle. The performances will feature "unique symphonic arrangements" of songs from Beck albums including Odelay, Mutations, Sea Change and Morning Phase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.