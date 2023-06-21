Beck & Phoenix release collaborative single "Odyssey" ahead of joint tour

Beck and Phoenix have released a collaborative song ahead of their upcoming co-headlining U.S. tour.

The track is titled "Odyssey" and is described in a press release as an "utterly infectious summer anthem." You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

Beck and Phoenix's tour, perhaps not coincidentally dubbed the Summer Odyssey tour, launches August 1 in Seattle.

Phoenix will be supporting their 2022 album, Alpha Zulu. Beck hasn't put out a record since 2019's Hyperspace, though he dropped a new single called "Thinking About You" in February.

