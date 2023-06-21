Beck & Phoenix release collaborative single "Odyssey" ahead of joint tour

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Beck and Phoenix have released a collaborative song ahead of their upcoming co-headlining U.S. tour.

The track is titled "Odyssey" and is described in a press release as an "utterly infectious summer anthem." You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

Beck and Phoenix's tour, perhaps not coincidentally dubbed the Summer Odyssey tour, launches August 1 in Seattle.

Phoenix will be supporting their 2022 album, Alpha Zulu. Beck hasn't put out a record since 2019's Hyperspace, though he dropped a new single called "Thinking About You" in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!