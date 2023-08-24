Beck looking to rent out Arkansas property

Beck And Phoenix In Concert - Austin, TX Rick Kern/Getty Images (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

If you're looking for property in Arkansas, then it's possible that the one and only Beck could be your landlord.

According to Realtor.com, the "Loser" artist is looking to rent out a home he owns in North Little Rock for $1,250 per month.

The residence includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a "cozy living room [that] boasts hardwood floors, baseboard molding, and a decorative fireplace," plus a "bright, windowed kitchen." However, the listing does not specify if it has any turntables or microphones.

Beck is currently out on tour with Phoenix. The two recently premiered a collaborative single called "Odyssey."

