Beck featured on new The Chemical Brothers song, "Skipping Like A Stone"

Beck is featured on a new song from The Chemical Brothers called "Skipping Like A Stone."

The track will appear on the English electronic duo's upcoming album, For That Beautiful Feeling, due out September 8. You can listen to "Skipping Like a Stone" now via digital outlets.

"Skipping Like A Stone" marks the second collaboration between Beck and The Chemical Brothers, following 2015's "Wide Open."

Beck, meanwhile, just collaborated with Phoenix on a new song called "Odyssey," which dropped in June. The two are on tour together into September.

