Beck announces summer orchestral tour

Beck is going classical once more.

After a run in 2024, the "Loser" artist is bringing back his orchestral tour for another go-round, kicking off July 15 in New Haven, Connecticut. The summer outing will conclude July 29 in San Diego.

For each stop, Beck will be accompanied by the city's local orchestra, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Beck.com.

