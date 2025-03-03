Beck announces summer orchestral tour

Innings Festival 2025 Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Beck is going classical once more.

After a run in 2024, the "Loser" artist is bringing back his orchestral tour for another go-round, kicking off July 15 in New Haven, Connecticut. The summer outing will conclude July 29 in San Diego.

For each stop, Beck will be accompanied by the city's local orchestra, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Beck.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!