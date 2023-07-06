Beck announces new vinyl single featuring "Old Man" cover & "Thinking About You"

Beck has announced a new vinyl single featuring his single "Thinking About You" and a cover of Neil Young's "Old Man."

The limited edition piece will be released Friday, July 7, but is available to preorder now.

Beck released his take on "Old Man" in 2022 as part of a Sunday Night Football commercial. While Young was seemingly not a fan of the cover, it did earn Beck a nomination at the 2023 Grammys.

"Thinking About You," meanwhile, dropped in February and follows Beck's 2019 album, Hyperspace.

The most recent Beck release is June's "Odyssey," a collaborative song with Phoenix. The two acts are launching a tour together in August.

