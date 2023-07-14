Beastie Boys reissuing ﻿'Hello Nasty﻿' box set for album's 25th anniversary

Beastie Boys have announced a reissue of their Hello Nasty box set in honor of the original album's 25th anniversary.

The deluxe package, which was previously available during a limited run in 2009, is due out September 8. It includes four vinyl LPs boasting a total of 21 bonus tracks.

Hello Nasty, the fifth Beastie Boys album, was first released on July 14, 1998 — 25 years ago Friday. It spawned the single "Intergalactic" and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

You can preorder the Hello Nasty reissue now.

