Beastie Boys announce 30th anniversary '﻿Ill Communication'﻿ reissue

Grand Royal/Capitol Records/UMe

By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys have announced a reissue of their 1994 album Ill Communication in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available as a three-LP vinyl set and as a limited-edition cassette on July 26. The vinyl collection features 12 bonus tracks, including remixes, live recordings, instrumentals and B-sides.

You can preorder your copy now.

Ill Communication, the fourth Beasties album, was released May 31, 1994 — exactly 30 years ago Friday. It spawned the single "Sabotage" and has been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!