Beastie Boys announce 30th anniversary '﻿Ill Communication'﻿ reissue

Beastie Boys have announced a reissue of their 1994 album Ill Communication in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available as a three-LP vinyl set and as a limited-edition cassette on July 26. The vinyl collection features 12 bonus tracks, including remixes, live recordings, instrumentals and B-sides.

You can preorder your copy now.

Ill Communication, the fourth Beasties album, was released May 31, 1994 — exactly 30 years ago Friday. It spawned the single "Sabotage" and has been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

