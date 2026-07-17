Beastie Boys' Mike D releases new solo song, 'Crypto'

'Thank You' album artwork. (Capitol Records)
By Josh Johnson

Michael "Mike D" Diamond has released a new song called "Crypto," which will appear on the Beastie Boy's upcoming debut solo album, Thank You.

"Have we got what we need/ Never stops indeed/ Bring you down on your knees/ Where'd you go with that greed," Mike sings in the chorus.

Thank You is due out Aug. 28 and also includes the previously released songs "Switch Up," "What We Got" and "True Colors." It marks the first full-length release from the Beastie Boy since the group disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

Mike will launch a run of U.S. solo shows Aug. 30 in Boston.

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