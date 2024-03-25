The Beaches win & perform at 2024 Junos

THE BEACHES Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

The Beaches were double winners at the 2024 Junos, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys, which took place Sunday, March 24.

The "Blame Brett" outfit went home with the prizes for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for Blame My Ex. They also delivered a performance of "Blame Brett," which reached the top 20 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

For the full list of winners, visit JunoAwards.ca.

The Beaches will return south to the U.S. in May to play shows with girl in red.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

