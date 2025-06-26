The Beaches share new ﻿'No Hard Feelings'﻿ song, 'Touch Myself'

The Beaches have shared a new song called "Touch Myself," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

"Touch Myself" is not a cover of that Divinyls song, but rather an original about "being so heartbroken you can't even masturbate, because when you do, it just makes you think of your ex."

"It's about how grief can sneak into the most private parts of your life and leave you feeling totally wrecked," the "Blame Brett" outfit says.

"Touch Myself" is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying lyric video, which approaches NSFW territory, streaming now on YouTube.

No Hard Feelings, which also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party," is due out Aug. 29. The Beaches will launch a U.S. tour in September.

