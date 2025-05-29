The Beaches premiere 'Did I Say Too Much' + announce tour dates

The Beaches have premiered a new song called "Did I Say Too Much," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

The "Blame Brett" outfit describes "Did I Say Too Much" as "a song about how tough it can be to navigate queer heartbreak."

"There are so many layers, the pressure to stay friends with your ex, the complications of open relationships, dating girls who have boyfriends," the group says. "It touches on what it's like to come out later in life, and how overwhelming it can all feel."

They continue, "This song, specifically, is about stepping into an open relationship with no expectations, only to fall hard. It's about the intensity of sharing your deepest feelings, knowing it's not built to last, and the heartbreak of realizing you might've said too much."

You can listen to "Did I Say Too Much" now via digital outlets.

Along with the new track, The Beaches have announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of No Hard Feelings. The outing runs from Sept. 17 in Columbus, Ohio, to Oct. 22 in Seattle and will be followed by a tour of The Beaches' home country of Canada.

Presales begin June 3, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBeachesBand.com.

No Hard Feelings is due out Aug. 29. It also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

