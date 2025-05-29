The Beaches premiere 'Did I Say Too Much' + announce tour dates

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

The Beaches have premiered a new song called "Did I Say Too Much," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

The "Blame Brett" outfit describes "Did I Say Too Much" as "a song about how tough it can be to navigate queer heartbreak."

"There are so many layers, the pressure to stay friends with your ex, the complications of open relationships, dating girls who have boyfriends," the group says. "It touches on what it's like to come out later in life, and how overwhelming it can all feel."

They continue, "This song, specifically, is about stepping into an open relationship with no expectations, only to fall hard. It's about the intensity of sharing your deepest feelings, knowing it's not built to last, and the heartbreak of realizing you might've said too much."

You can listen to "Did I Say Too Much" now via digital outlets.

Along with the new track, The Beaches have announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of No Hard Feelings. The outing runs from Sept. 17 in Columbus, Ohio, to Oct. 22 in Seattle and will be followed by a tour of The Beaches' home country of Canada.

Presales begin June 3, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBeachesBand.com.

No Hard Feelings is due out Aug. 29. It also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!