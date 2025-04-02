The Beaches announce new album, ﻿'No Hard Feelings'

The Beaches have announced a new album called No Hard Feelings.

The follow-up to 2023's Blame My Ex, which spawned the breakout track "Blame Brett," arrives Aug. 29. Lead single "Last Girls at the Party" is available via digital outlets, with an accompanying video on YouTube.

"We're four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave," says vocalist/bassist Jordan Miller.

Leading up to the album's release, The Beaches will be hosting a run of invite-only DJ sets, which will only be open to those who presave No Hard Feelings.

You can also catch The Beaches in concert at a number of upcoming festivals, including Coachella and Governors Ball.

