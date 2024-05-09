beabadoobee announces new album, ﻿'This Is How Tomorrow Moves'

beabadoobee has announced a new album called This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The third studio effort from the "Care" artist arrives August 16 and was produced by Rick Rubin. It's the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia, which spawned the singles "The Perfect Pair" and "Talk."

"I love this album," beabadoobee says. "I feel like it's helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I'm at. I guess it's about becoming a woman."

You can listen to the lead This Is How Tomorrow Moves single, "Take a Bite," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Speaking of eras, beabadoobee was among the openers on Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour.

