beabadoobee releases new song "A Night to Remember" with Laufey

beabadoobee has released a new song called "A Night to Remember" in collaboration with jazz singer Laufey.

"I've been writing with a lot of different rhythms recently, also with strings and nods to more classical sounds," beabadoobee says. "Laufey is a great fit for this sound and we had started hanging out in London, so we got in the studio together to work on music and try ideas with my producer Jacob. We also hung in NY on my tour and started becoming closer friends. We wrote 'A Night To Remember' and decided we wanted to write something that sounds grand but a bit more sexy lyrically and have fun with that theme."

You can listen to "A Night to Remember" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"A Night to Remember" follows beabadoobee's 2022 sophomore album, Beatopia. She also put out singles "Glue Song" and "the way things go" in 2023.

