beabadoobee releases new 'Live in London' album

beabadoobee has released a new live album, Live in London.

The 22-track set was recorded during the "Care" artist's sold-out headlining show at the 02 Academy Brixton, which marked the final date of the 2022 U.K. tour supporting her Beatopia album.

You can listen to Live in London now via digital outlets.

beabadoobe's also had a busy 2023, including touring in continued support of Beatopia and opening for select dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Here's the Live in London track list:

"10:36"

"Apple Cider"

"Care"

"Fairy Song"

"Worth It"

"Together"

"Charlie Brown"

"the perfect pair"

"Sunny day"

"He Gets Me So High"

"Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene"

"See you Soon"

"Don't get the deal"

"Sorry"

"She Plays Bass"

"Back To Mars"

"Last Day On Earth'

"Dye It Red"

"Talk"

"Coffee"

"Ripples"

"Cologne"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.