Beabadoobee announces new 'Pylon' album + US headlining tour

Beabadoobee has announced a new album called Pylon.

The fourth studio effort from the "Beaches" artist is due out Sept. 18. It's the follow-up to 2024's This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The first single off Pylon is called "Sun Has Set" and is accompanied by a video on YouTube. The record also includes contributions from Paramore's Hayley Williams, Turnstile's Brendan Yates and Deftones' Chino Moreno.

Along with the album, beabadoobee has announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from Oct. 1 in Uncasville, Connecticut, to Oct. 29 in Seattle. The trek includes a date at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 5.

Presales begin June 29 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on July 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit beabadoobee.com.

Here's the Pylon track list:

"Pylon"

"Sun Has Set"

"Estranged"

"Switchblade"

"Write Me a Letter"

"It's Alright"

"In Motion"

"Memories"

"Nothing to Prove"

"Radio"

"Powerlines"

"Spark"

"Despite That"

"Satellite"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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