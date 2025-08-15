Bastille's Dan Smith releases '"&" (Ampersand)' ﻿EP

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has released a new EP to accompany his 2024 album, "&" (Ampersand).

The set is described as the conclusion of the "&" (Ampersand) story, which "intertwine[s] the lives and wide worlds of startling people." It includes four new tracks, plus four live recordings.

"The EP continues the project's mission: to connect us through other people’s stories and to find humanity in overlooked corners of history and myth," a press release reads.

Smith supported "&" (Ampersand) with a run of 2024 theater live dates.

