Bassist Colin Greenwood releasing '﻿How to Disappear﻿' Radiohead photobook

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is releasing a new photobook called How to Disappear.

The 136-page collection chronicles the "Creep" outfit's history — from the recording sessions for 2003's Hail to the Thief to their most recent album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool — all through pictures taken by Greenwood.

"I've been taking photographs of my fellow band members for many years, and I'm very happy to have put together a selection of images that describes how we've spent much of our time together; writing, rehearsing, recording and performing," Greenwood says. "I've also written an essay that attempts to thread these pictures together into a portrait of my band from its less certain middle years to now."

He adds, "I hope that anyone who likes our music will enjoy it, as much as I did putting these two decades' worth of memories together."

How to Disappear will be released October 15. It's available to preorder now.

You can also hear Greenwood on the upcoming Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album, Wild God. Meanwhile, his Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have been busy with their The Smile project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

