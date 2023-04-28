Bamboozled, indeed: Returning New Jersey festival's comeback event canceled

The Bamboozle comeback is no more.

The New Jersey festival, which had been on hiatus since 2012, had been set to return this year and take place May 5-7 in Atlantic City. With one week to go before the first day, organizers have announced that Bamboozle 2023 has been canceled.

"After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023," reads a statement posted to the Bamboozle website. "An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival."

According to NJ.com, Atlantic City denied Bamboozle's final permits. Those who purchased tickets can request refunds at point of purchase.

Bamboozle started in 2003 and showcased artists including My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Paramore and Machine Gun Kelly. MCR famously played their final show at the 2012 Bamboozle before breaking up.

Among the artists included on the 2023 Bamboozle lineup were Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Motionless in White, Bad Omens and Say Anything.

The Bamboozle 2023 cancellation comes after a NJ.com story published earlier this month reported that some ticket buyers had filed complaints with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, alleging false advertisement regarding ticket prices. Multiple people said that when they purchased tickets when they first went on sale last November, they were advertised as lower, early bird pricing, only for organizers to offer a discount code leading up to the festival.

Fans also expressed disappointment over the lineup, which they felt did not reflect past Bamboozles.

In response, Bamboozle founder John D'Esposito told NJ.com, "The people that are mad that we didn't have Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, they won't let go of the memories."

