Balu Brigada details debut album + announces US tour

"So Cold" band Balu Brigada has announced their debut album.

The record is called Portal and will be released Aug. 29.

"This album is entirely written & produced by the two of us and is a reflection of our commitment to experimentation in the studio," the duo says. "Finishing this album on the road has been a beautiful slog, and we're proud of every rough edge and [obsessive] detail."

Portal includes Balu Brigada's breakout single, "So Cold," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Balu Brigada has also announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of Portal, running from Oct. 6 in Phoenix to Nov. 15 in Austin.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Balu-Brigada.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.