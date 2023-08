Bad Religion has announced a U.S. fall headlining tour.

The outing, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the punk outfit's 1993 album, Recipe for Hate, begins September 27 in Ventura, California, and wraps up October 29 in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 3, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadReligion.com.

Bad Religion's most recent album is 2019's Age of Unreason.

