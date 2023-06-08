Bad Omens premiere video for breakout hit "Just Pretend"

Bad Omens have premiered the video for the band's breakout hit, "Just Pretend."

The clip, which is based on a story written by frontman Noah Sebastian, finds an older man using a Black Mirror-esque device to relive memories of a young love. You can watch the video streaming on YouTube.

Earlier this year, "Just Pretend" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay, and it currently sits in the top 15 on the Alternative Airplay ranking. It's also gone viral on TikTok.

"Just Pretend" appears on Bad Omens' latest album, 2022's The Death of Peace and Mind. The group will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of The Dead of Peace and Mind in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.