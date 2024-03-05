Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian sings on new Too Close to Touch song, "Novocaine"

Epitaph

By Josh Johnson

Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian sings on a new song called "Novocaine" from the band Too Close to Touch.

The track will appear on Too Close to Touch's upcoming final album, For Keeps, which was recorded around unfinished and unreleased material left behind by late vocalist Keaton Pierce, who died in 2022.

You can listen to "Novocaine" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

For Keeps will be released Friday, March 8.

