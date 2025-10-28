Bad Omens announce 2026 US tour

Bad Omens tour artwork. (Bad Omens/Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Bad Omens have announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2026.

The trek kicks off Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City, and concludes March 27 in Oakland, California. The bill will also include Beartooth and President.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadOmensOfficial.com.

Bad Omens have released three new singles so far in 2025: "Specter," "Impose" and "Dying to Love." "Specter" hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The most recent full-length Bad Omens release is 2024's Concrete Jungle (Original Soundtrack).

