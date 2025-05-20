Ba-ska-ball: OKC player hit with $25K fine over Madness t-shirt

Madness Perform At Uptown Festival Blackheath 2024 Lorne Thomson/Redferns (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

An NBA player's apparent love for two-tone ska resulted in a five-figure fine.

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams sported a Madness band shirt during a press conference Sunday following his team's Game 7 playoff victory over the Denver Nuggets. The shirt read "F*** Art, Let's Dance," with the Madness band name printed below.

The NBA announced on Monday that Williams has been fined $25,000 for "wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session."

Madness has yet to publicly comment on the situation, though we imagine that the band is happy to have Williams be a part of "Our House."

Meanwhile, Williams and the Thunder are preparing to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. That series kicks off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

