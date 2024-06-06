AWOLNATION side project, The Barbarians of California, releases new song, "Far Out, Bro"

ONErpm

By Josh Johnson

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, have released a new song called "Far Out, Bro."

The track features guest vocals from Daryl Taberski of the band Snapcase. It marks the third Barbarians single, following "Dopamine Prophecy" and "Where Are the Punks?!?!"

You can watch the "Far Out, Bro" video streaming via RevolverMag.com.

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, just announced a new album, The Phantom Five, due out Aug. 30. It includes the lead single "Panoramic View."

