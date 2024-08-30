AWOLNATION hits the beach in new "Barbarian" video

Over a decade after setting "Sail" with their breakout it, AWOLNATION is returning to the water in the video for "Barbarian," a track off the band's new album, The Phantom Five.

The clip finds frontman Aaron Bruno dancing and singing on the beach alongside a microphone that's apparently connected to the ocean. It also includes appearances by the masked figures from The Phantom Five album artwork.

You can watch the "Barbarian" video streaming on YouTube.

The Phantom Five, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is out now. It also includes the single "Panoramic View."

AWOLNATION is currently on a tour with 311, which concludes Saturday in Redmond, Washington.

Meanwhile, Bruno is also prepping the debut album with his side project, The Barbarians of California, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.