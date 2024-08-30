AWOLNATION hits the beach in new "Barbarian" video

By Josh Johnson

Over a decade after setting "Sail" with their breakout it, AWOLNATION is returning to the water in the video for "Barbarian," a track off the band's new album, The Phantom Five.

The clip finds frontman Aaron Bruno dancing and singing on the beach alongside a microphone that's apparently connected to the ocean. It also includes appearances by the masked figures from The Phantom Five album artwork.

You can watch the "Barbarian" video streaming on YouTube.

The Phantom Five, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is out now. It also includes the single "Panoramic View."

AWOLNATION is currently on a tour with 311, which concludes Saturday in Redmond, Washington.

Meanwhile, Bruno is also prepping the debut album with his side project, The Barbarians of California, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!