Arraignment set for ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer over misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will be arraigned on Thursday at California's Alhambra Courthouse over a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, according to court documents.

The charge is related to a March accident in which Klinghoffer allegedly hit and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian, Israel Sanchez, with his car. Klinghoffer was issued a letter to appear in court in August and was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 9.

Sanchez's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Klinghoffer in July. A lawyer for the family said in a statement, "Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide."

A lawyer for Klinghoffer, meanwhile, called what happened a "tragic accident." In a statement to TMZ, Klinghoffer's lawyer said, "After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he's cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation."

Klinghoffer played with RHCP from 2009 to 2019. He's since been touring as a live member of Pearl Jam.

