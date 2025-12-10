Around the field: Deftones announce collaboration with local youth soccer team

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live on stage at the Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 07, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Deftones have announced a collaboration with a youth soccer team based in the band's hometown Oak Park neighborhood in Sacramento, California.

The collection includes replicas of the jerseys Chino Moreno and company designed for the team, called Los Jaguares, as well as a Deftones-branded soccer ball.

"Los Jaguares represent an underserved community in one of California's lowest-income districts," reads the product description. "For these athletes, soccer is a vital source of pride and community, as reflected in their rallying cry: 'Who are we? Familia.'"

The band adds, "Your purchase helps guarantee soccer remains free for every player, while providing vital access to fields, quality coaching, and healthy snacks."

You can order your own Deftones jersey and soccer ball now via the group's web store.

Deftones released a new album, private music, in August. Lead single "my mind is a mountain" became the first Deftones song to hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

