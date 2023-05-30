Arctic Monkeys play “Mardy Bum” in full for the first time in 10 years

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The Arctic Monkeys gave fans a treat at their U.K. tour kickoff in Bristol, England, on Monday.

According to setlist.fm, the band opened the show with the track "Mardy Bum" from their 2006 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

The show marked the first live, full band version of the song since 2013, and also the first time they've played the album version of the song since 2007. According to Rolling Stone, since 2013, frontman Alex Turner has performed shortened versions of the song, with few instruments backing him up.

The concert also featured a performance of the Humbug track "My Propeller," the first time they've performed it since 2014.

Next up, Arctic Monkeys play Building Society Arena in Coventry, England, on Wednesday, May 31. They bring their tour to the U.S. in August. A complete list of dates can be found at arcticmonkeys.com.

