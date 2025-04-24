Arcade Fire performing on May episode of '﻿SNL'

Arcade Fire is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The "Wake Up" outfit will be the show's musical guest for the sixth time — seventh if you count their performance alongside Mick Jagger in 2012 — on May 10. The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins will host.

Arcade Fire also performed on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February alongside David Byrne and St. Vincent.

On May 9, the day before the episode, Arcade Fire will drop their new album, Pink Elephant. The single "Year of the Snake" is out now.

Pink Elephant marks Arcade Fire's first album since frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct in 2022. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.