APC's Billy Howerdel teases 'new stuff that's underway' while watching his son learn to play guitar

The 2024 Sessanta tour produced an EP featuring new songs from A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, marking the first fresh material from the "Judith" rockers in six years. While the 2025 Sessanta leg, which wrapped up earlier in June, came and went without the release of any new APC music, guitarist Billy Howerdel has ideas in the works.

"I'm writing new stuff that's underway for the near future," Howerdel tells ABC Audio.

Howerdel also shares that he's been drawing from a unique inspiration as he's been forming those ideas.

"My son started playing guitar," Howerdel says. "That's always interesting getting into the mindset of a beginner player, and helping him kind of figure that stuff out and remembering what it is that gets you excited about guitar in the beginning."

"Sometimes it gets a little less orchestrated and more riff-oriented," he continues. "I think my head has been there for a little bit."

In between, Howerdel's been teaching his son how to play APC tunes — the first song he learned was "3 Libras."

"He's kinda going through the catalog, and Tool, too," Howerdel says. "I saw [Tool guitarist] Adam [Jones] and I was telling him, like, 'You are my son's hero right now.'"

The most recent A Perfect Circle album is 2018's Eat the Elephant. The 2024 EP includes a new APC song called "Kindred."

